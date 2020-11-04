Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) PT Lowered to C$0.60

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. CSFB lifted their price target on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.94.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$0.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.56. Baytex Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.27 and a twelve month high of C$2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $255.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.13.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

