FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Cut by Analyst

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sprott in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sprott’s FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sprott from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sprott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE SII opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $758.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59. Sprott has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.15. Sprott had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SII. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Sprott by 14,869.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sprott by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

