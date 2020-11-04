Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $482.83 Million

Brokerages expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) to report sales of $482.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $486.50 million and the lowest is $477.00 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $462.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 8.23%.

Separately, Compass Point initiated coverage on Argo Group International in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $38.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.87. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $70.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.63.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

