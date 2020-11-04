Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) CFO Sherry Buck Sells 17,499 Shares

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Waters stock opened at $217.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Waters by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Waters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

