Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given a C$0.15 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 price objective on Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.10 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of C$0.25.

Get Athabasca Oil alerts:

TSE:ATH opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.64.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.