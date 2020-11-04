Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given a C$0.15 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 target price on Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.10 price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of C$0.25.

ATH opened at C$0.12 on Tuesday. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 million and a PE ratio of -0.10.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

