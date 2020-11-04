CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.34 Million

Analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will announce $44.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.22 million and the highest is $46.10 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $39.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $172.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.72 million to $173.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $169.71 million, with estimates ranging from $162.20 million to $178.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFB shares. BidaskClub downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $465.53 million, a P/E ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 1.39.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

