Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$26.46.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$15.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.97. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$9.26 and a 12-month high of C$52.71.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.