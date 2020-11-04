$31.29 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to post $31.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $31.28 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $125.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.47 million to $125.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $147.15 million, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $151.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $5.44 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

