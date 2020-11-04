First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Major Shareholder Lukas T. Walton Sells 2,500,000 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,341,358 shares in the company, valued at $907,308,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $87.24 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.85. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Solar from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, 140166 started coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,235,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Solar by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,921 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 150,924 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in First Solar by 972.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 129,918 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in First Solar by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 101,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 507,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 101,567 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 101,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

