Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) PT Set at C$17.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Cameco Co. (CCO.TO) stock opened at C$12.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 118.43. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of C$7.69 and a 1-year high of C$16.71.

About Cameco Co. (CCO.TO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

