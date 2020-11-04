Raymond James Analysts Give Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) a C$0.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$0.50 price target on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTE. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.90 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE.TO) from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.94.

TSE:BTE opened at C$0.46 on Tuesday. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 441.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.35 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

