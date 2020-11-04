FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ferguson plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ferguson in a report released on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FERGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Societe Generale raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.32. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

