Northcoast Research Comments on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GT. ValuEngine raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 5,311,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 121,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after buying an additional 816,618 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.0% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,374,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after buying an additional 133,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 1,400,771 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 160,912 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

