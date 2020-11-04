IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) CEO Andrew K. Silvernail Sells 122,426 Shares of Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 122,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $20,789,159.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,107,490.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

IDEX stock opened at $180.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $194.30.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in IDEX by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 49,420 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in IDEX by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in IDEX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 164,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 395,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,703 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

