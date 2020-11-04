Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Director David G. Nord Sells 24,697 Shares

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $3,677,630.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,507,866.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $153.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.11. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,431,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,427,000 after purchasing an additional 331,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,299,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hubbell by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 722,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,521,000 after acquiring an additional 114,351 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

