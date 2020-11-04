Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Director William Ingram Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) Director William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $3,644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,896,310.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $3,291,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $144.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of -221.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.50 and a 200 day moving average of $121.69. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $160.42.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AVLR. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 6.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

