Analysts Anticipate The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $295.78 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post sales of $295.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $277.20 million to $321.90 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse posted sales of $426.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

CHEF opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $510.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after buying an additional 659,862 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 736.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 494,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 435,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 337,396 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 268.9% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 188,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 137,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

