Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby Sells 50,000 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 50,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $6,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 517,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,895,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $123.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.53. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.26 and a 1-year high of $128.91.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 114.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSHD has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

