Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Brokerages expect Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) to report $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $7.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 191.18% and a net margin of 21.29%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CQP opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.67%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

