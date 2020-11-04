Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Major Shareholder Mildred B. Horejsi Trust Sells 5,543,695 Shares

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) major shareholder Mildred B. Horejsi Trust sold 5,543,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $36,366,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIF. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 374,095 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 282,836 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 213,883 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 124,376 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 441,018 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 115,207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

