Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) Major Shareholder Mildred B. Horejsi Trust Sells 5,543,695 Shares

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) major shareholder Mildred B. Horejsi Trust sold 5,543,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total transaction of $36,366,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Boulder Growth & Income Fund stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd.
Boulder Growth & Income Fund Company Profile
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
