White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Major Shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White Sells 3,609,894 Shares of Stock

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $68,587,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:WTM opened at $943.90 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $629.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,168.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $855.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $881.96.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

