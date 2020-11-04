Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster Sells 22,000 Shares

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,747,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CRL opened at $237.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.56. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.58 and a 1 year high of $250.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Argus raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.58.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

