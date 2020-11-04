FY2021 Earnings Forecast for ICICI Bank Limited Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of ICICI Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Sharma now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ICICI Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised ICICI Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE IBN opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,892,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,212,000 after purchasing an additional 18,159,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,839,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271,805 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,341,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,518,000 after acquiring an additional 91,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,512,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,694,000 after purchasing an additional 390,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.09% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

