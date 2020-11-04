FY2021 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Lifted by Analyst

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.65.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDR. Barclays boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $34.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

