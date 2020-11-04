United Parcel Service, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.62 Per Share (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a report released on Sunday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $7.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.14. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.39.

NYSE:UPS opened at $163.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.52. The company has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,671,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,188,958,000 after buying an additional 1,765,237 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,544,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,394,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $933,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after purchasing an additional 749,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,467,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,649,000 after purchasing an additional 651,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,217,475.82. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Insiders sold a total of 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.