$265.95 Million in Sales Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will report $265.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.70 million to $291.90 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $210.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $988.66 million, with estimates ranging from $978.07 million to $997.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

ABCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 138.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 13.8% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 38.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 249,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 69,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

