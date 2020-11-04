$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Brink’s’ earnings. The Brink’s posted earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Brink’s will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Brink’s.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 938.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 2,650.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period.

Shares of The Brink’s stock opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70. The Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Brink`s (NYSE:BCO)

