$9.55 Million in Sales Expected for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post sales of $9.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $9.80 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $7.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year sales of $41.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.10 million to $51.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $73.86 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $80.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 104.32% and a negative net margin of 164.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADMA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ADMA Biologics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $29,478.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 45,500 shares of company stock worth $121,386. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 417,376 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,209,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,192,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 349,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

ADMA opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.02. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

