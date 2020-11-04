Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Head to Head Contrast

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corporate Office Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Corporate Office Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Corporate Office Properties Trust and Crown Castle International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 7 7 0 2.40 Crown Castle International 0 6 6 0 2.50

Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $28.14, indicating a potential upside of 21.04%. Crown Castle International has a consensus target price of $175.30, indicating a potential upside of 9.32%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than Crown Castle International.

Profitability

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Crown Castle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corporate Office Properties Trust 18.34% 6.62% 2.83% Crown Castle International 13.09% 7.57% 1.93%

Risk & Volatility

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corporate Office Properties Trust and Crown Castle International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corporate Office Properties Trust $641.23 million 4.07 $191.69 million $2.03 11.45 Crown Castle International $5.77 billion 11.98 $860.00 million $5.69 28.18

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Corporate Office Properties Trust. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corporate Office Properties Trust beats Crown Castle International on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (ÂRegional Office PropertiesÂ). As of June 30, 2020, the Company derived 88% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 12% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 15 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 172 office and data center shell properties encompassed 19.6 million square feet and was 94.7% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 90.6% leased.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

