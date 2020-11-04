Financial Survey: The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) vs. Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The PNC Financial Services Group and Community Bank System, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 2 9 7 0 2.28 Community Bank System 0 4 0 0 2.00

The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus target price of $121.71, suggesting a potential upside of 1.95%. Community Bank System has a consensus target price of $61.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.03%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Community Bank System.

Profitability

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Community Bank System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 38.16% 5.97% 0.69% Community Bank System 25.98% 8.52% 1.35%

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Community Bank System has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. The PNC Financial Services Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Community Bank System shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Community Bank System shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Community Bank System’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $21.62 billion 2.34 $5.37 billion $11.39 10.48 Community Bank System $616.35 million 5.29 $169.06 million $3.29 18.50

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bank System. The PNC Financial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bank System has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Community Bank System on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels. The Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; payables, receivables, deposit and account, liquidity and investments, and online and mobile banking products and services; foreign exchange, derivatives, securities underwriting, loan syndications, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, investment management and consulting, private banking, personal administrative, asset custody, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and retirement advisory services. The BlackRock segment offers single- and multi-asset class portfolios; and investment and risk management services technology platform. It operates 2,400 locations and 15,000 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans, including consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory; asset management; risk management; and employee benefit services, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products. Further, it provides contribution plan administration, collective investment fund, retirement plan administration, fund administration, actuarial and benefits consulting, employee benefit trust, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company offers wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 231 branches in Upstate New York, as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

