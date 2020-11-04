$3.17 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post sales of $3.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 million and the highest is $7.09 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $3.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $11.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 million to $20.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $211.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.29 million to $620.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 341.76% and a negative return on equity of 89.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

ARCT stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 2.85. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

