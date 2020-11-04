ValuEngine Downgrades AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Hold

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $5.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.19 million, a P/E ratio of -193.60 and a beta of 1.94. AXT has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.18.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that AXT will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,870 shares of company stock worth $603,798. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

