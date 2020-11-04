American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) & Service Team (NASDAQ:SVTE) Head-To-Head Survey

Service Team (OTCMKTS:SVTE) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Service Team and American Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Team $3.91 million 0.23 N/A N/A N/A American Resources $24.48 million 2.17 -$70.92 million ($1.81) -0.82

Service Team has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Service Team and American Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Team 0 0 0 0 N/A American Resources 0 1 1 0 2.50

American Resources has a consensus price target of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 76.17%. Given American Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Resources is more favorable than Service Team.

Profitability

This table compares Service Team and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Team N/A N/A N/A American Resources -538.18% N/A -62.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Service Team has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of -1.2, indicating that its share price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Resources beats Service Team on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Service Team

Service Team Inc. manufactures, maintains, and repairs truck bodies in the United States. It manufactures truck bodies that are attached to a truck chassis; and other products used by the trucking industry. The vans are available for hauling dry freight or refrigerated freight. It serves auto dealers and users of trucks, such as dairies, food distributors, and local delivery. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Villa Park, California.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction, processing, and distribution of metallurgical carbon to the steel and specialty metals industries. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated. The company was formerly known as NGFC Equities, Inc. and changed its name to American Resources Corporation in February 2017. American Resources Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

