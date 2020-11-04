Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO)

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

FUBO opened at $14.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $707.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $22.00.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 41.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

