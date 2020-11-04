CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of CHF Solutions from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of CHFS opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.48. CHF Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $38.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CHF Solutions during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in CHF Solutions by 50.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

