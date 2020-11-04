Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMTC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

BMTC opened at $27.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.60%. Equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank in the second quarter worth $7,172,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58,215 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 58,151 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 63.0% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 136,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,640 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 82.5% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 99,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

