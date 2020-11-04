Comparing Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) and RADCOM (OTCMKTS:RDCM)

Point to Point Methodics (OTCMKTS:PPMH) and RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Point to Point Methodics and RADCOM’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Point to Point Methodics $140,000.00 108.84 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A RADCOM $33.01 million 3.45 -$6.83 million ($0.50) -16.40

Point to Point Methodics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RADCOM.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Point to Point Methodics and RADCOM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Point to Point Methodics 0 0 0 0 N/A RADCOM 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Point to Point Methodics and RADCOM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Point to Point Methodics N/A N/A N/A RADCOM -16.27% -8.02% -6.21%

Volatility & Risk

Point to Point Methodics has a beta of -28.61, suggesting that its stock price is 2,961% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RADCOM has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of RADCOM shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of RADCOM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Point to Point Methodics beats RADCOM on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Point to Point Methodics

Point To Point Methodics Inc. owns and operates entities of technology sectors which include mobile hardware solutions, business intelligence and predictive analysis, social media, navigation systems and game applications. It offers solutions for government entities, consumers, retail centers, financial markets, schools and individuals. Point To Point Methodics Inc., formerly known as Platinum Pari-Mutuel Holdings, Inc., is based in TN, United States.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks. Its product line includes the RADCOM Service Assurance, a next-generation probe-based customer and service assurance solution that enables CSPs to carry out end-to-end data and voice quality monitoring, manage their networks and services, and monitor their roaming and interconnect traffic. The company's RADCOM Service Assurance solution also provides service assurance monitoring applications, including network troubleshooting and quality monitoring, service quality monitoring, customer quality of service monitoring, and customer service level agreements monitoring. In addition, it offers RADCOM Network Visibility, an automated network function virtualization orchestration solution for onboarding and configuration that enables traffic distribution, load balancing, and end-to-end visibility across virtual networks, as well as provides packet broker capabilities, like packet de-duplication, secure socket layer decryption, and packet slicing. Further, it provides RADCOM Network Insights, which offers CSPs with real-time actionable business and marketing insights. The company sells its products directly, as well as through a network of independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Big Blue Catalogue Ltd. and changed its name to RADCOM Ltd. in 1989. RADCOM Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

