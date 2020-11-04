Head-To-Head Comparison: Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) and SUMITOMO CORP/S (NYSE:SSUMY)

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) and SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Simec and SUMITOMO CORP/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Simec N/A N/A N/A SUMITOMO CORP/S 0.99% 1.79% 0.61%

This table compares Grupo Simec and SUMITOMO CORP/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Simec $1.78 billion 0.82 -$85.07 million N/A N/A SUMITOMO CORP/S $49.07 billion 0.30 $1.59 billion $1.27 9.16

SUMITOMO CORP/S has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Simec.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Grupo Simec and SUMITOMO CORP/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Simec 0 0 0 0 N/A SUMITOMO CORP/S 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Grupo Simec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of SUMITOMO CORP/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Simec has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUMITOMO CORP/S has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Grupo Simec pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. SUMITOMO CORP/S pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. SUMITOMO CORP/S pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SUMITOMO CORP/S beats Grupo Simec on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products. Its SBQ steel products are used across a range of engineered end-user applications, including axles, hubs, and crankshafts for automobiles and light trucks, machine tools, and off-highway equipment; and structural steel products are used in the non-residential construction market and other construction applications. The company also exports its steel products to Central and South America, and Europe. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico. Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V.

About SUMITOMO CORP/S

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment is involved in the trading, leasing, financing, designing, and arranging the construction of ships, aircraft, transportation systems, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts. The company's Environment & Infrastructure segment engages in the social infrastructure business, such as electricity, water supply, and railroad projects; renewable energy business comprising solar photovoltaic, geothermal, and wind power generation; environmental business consisting of storage battery activities; industrial infrastructure business, such as industrial facilities and equipment; and logistics, insurance, and industrial-park-related businesses. Its Media, ICT, Lifestyle Related Goods & Services segment engages in the areas of media, ICT, lifestyle/retail, food/food product, materials and supplies, and real estate businesses. The company's Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics segment engages in mineral resources, energy, basic chemicals, electronics, and life sciences businesses. This segment also trades in petroleum products, liquefied petroleum gas, storage batteries, carbon products, plastics, organic and inorganic chemicals, silicon wafers, LEDs, pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, household insecticide, fertilizers, and veterinary drugs; and provision of electronics manufacturing services. The company has a strategic partnership with ITM Power plc for the development of multi-megawatt projects in Japan. Sumitomo Corporation was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

