Comparing AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and GWG (OTCMKTS:GWGH)

AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) and GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIA Group and GWG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIA Group $47.24 billion 2.59 $6.65 billion N/A N/A GWG $92.28 million 2.80 $108.11 million N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than GWG.

Profitability

This table compares AIA Group and GWG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIA Group N/A N/A N/A GWG 35.84% -39.91% -3.72%

Risk and Volatility

AIA Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GWG has a beta of -0.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AIA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of GWG shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.4% of GWG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AIA Group and GWG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A GWG 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AIA Group beats GWG on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc., a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies. It also operates a financial services product distribution platform; and develops and commercializes epigenetic technology for the life insurance industry. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

