The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet cut The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.25. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

