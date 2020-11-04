ValuEngine Upgrades Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) to Hold

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2020

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

CIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 31.6% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,372,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,587,000 after purchasing an additional 329,268 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 3.6% in the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,599,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,536,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $20,846,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 39.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,233,000 after purchasing an additional 535,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

