Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) versus Axtel (NASDAQ:AXTLF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) and Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Axtel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 7.93% 27.68% 14.01% Axtel N/A N/A N/A

Crexendo has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axtel has a beta of -0.73, meaning that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and Axtel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $14.44 million 6.60 $1.14 million $0.07 89.71 Axtel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crexendo has higher revenue and earnings than Axtel.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crexendo and Axtel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Axtel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 75.5% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crexendo beats Axtel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc. provides unified communications cloud telecom, broadband Internet, and other cloud business services for businesses in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using IP or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. It offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed Internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones, and/or mobile and desktop applications. The Web Services segment provides Website hosting and other professional services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Axtel Company Profile

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services. The company also offers data transmission services, Internet, virtual private networks, private lines, dedicated Internet, and Ethernet services; and information technology services, such as system integration, data centers, security and cloud, and other services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza GarcÃ­a, Mexico. Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a subsidiary of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

