Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CERS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

CERS stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cerus has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $7.94.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. On average, analysts expect that Cerus will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 68,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $477,351.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,827.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,911 shares of company stock worth $1,994,909 over the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

