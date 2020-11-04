Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CGC. Cfra raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of CGC opened at $20.46 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 8.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 439.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.71 million. Analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,417,155 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $103,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,751,936 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $28,312,000 after buying an additional 77,680 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 968,600 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $15,582,000 after buying an additional 148,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,817 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 544,808 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 788,813 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 29,069 shares during the period. 9.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

