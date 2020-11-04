Critical Comparison: Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) & Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magnite and Cardlytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $156.41 million 6.61 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -25.35 Cardlytics $210.43 million 9.85 -$17.14 million ($0.75) -101.29

Cardlytics has higher revenue and earnings than Magnite. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.3% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cardlytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Magnite and Cardlytics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cardlytics 1 4 1 0 2.00

Magnite currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.50%. Cardlytics has a consensus price target of $65.43, suggesting a potential downside of 13.88%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -32.44% -16.03% -5.98% Cardlytics -18.86% -26.42% -17.67%

Risk & Volatility

Magnite has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardlytics has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

