ValuEngine Downgrades B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) to Strong Sell

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

BGS stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 417,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after buying an additional 15,443 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

