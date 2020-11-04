Head to Head Review: Surgalign (SRGA) vs. The Competition

Surgalign (NASDAQ: SRGA) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Surgalign to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surgalign and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surgalign $308.38 million -$211.64 million -11.56 Surgalign Competitors $1.12 billion $151.86 million 35.81

Surgalign’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Surgalign. Surgalign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Surgalign and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surgalign -91.42% N/A -11.76% Surgalign Competitors -211.24% -73.61% -31.81%

Volatility and Risk

Surgalign has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgalign’s rivals have a beta of 0.75, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of Surgalign shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Surgalign shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Surgalign and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surgalign 0 0 1 0 3.00 Surgalign Competitors 376 1244 2030 106 2.50

Surgalign currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 170.27%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Surgalign’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Surgalign is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Surgalign beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology. The company's implants are used in the fields of orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, plastic surgery, trauma, and other surgical procedures to repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues; and to enhance surgical outcomes. It markets its products through its direct distribution force and various OEM relationships to healthcare providers, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as through a network of independent distributors. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

