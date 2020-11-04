Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) & Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) and Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

30.9% of Casper Sleep shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.0% of Tempur Sealy International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Tempur Sealy International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Casper Sleep and Tempur Sealy International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casper Sleep N/A N/A N/A Tempur Sealy International 6.36% 88.49% 8.06%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Casper Sleep and Tempur Sealy International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casper Sleep $439.26 million 0.64 -$93.04 million ($8.86) -0.79 Tempur Sealy International $3.11 billion 1.48 $189.50 million $4.01 22.26

Tempur Sealy International has higher revenue and earnings than Casper Sleep. Casper Sleep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tempur Sealy International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Casper Sleep and Tempur Sealy International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casper Sleep 0 3 6 0 2.67 Tempur Sealy International 0 1 7 1 3.00

Casper Sleep presently has a consensus target price of $11.72, indicating a potential upside of 67.22%. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus target price of $112.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.02%. Given Casper Sleep’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Casper Sleep is more favorable than Tempur Sealy International.

Summary

Tempur Sealy International beats Casper Sleep on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2019, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners. The company was formerly known as Providence Mattress Company and changed its name to Casper Sleep Inc. in January 2014. Casper Sleep Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands. The company sells its products through third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare; and company-owned stores, e-commerce, and call centers, as well as offers Cocoon by Sealy branded products through online. It also operates a portfolio of retail brands, including Tempur-Pedic retail stores, Sleep Outfitters, Sleep Solutions Outlet, SOVA, and other retail brands. In addition, the company is involved in licensing its Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.