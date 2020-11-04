Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Code Chain New Continent stock opened at $1.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20. Code Chain New Continent has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter.

Code Chain New Continent Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Solid Waste Recycling Systems Business, Coal and Coke Wholesale Business, and Coating Materials Business.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.